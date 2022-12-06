ICC announces Women's Player of the Month nominees for November

Dubai [UAE], December 6 (ANI): The ICC Women's Player of the Month nominees were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, celebrating outstanding performances in November 2022.

Gaby Lewis of Ireland, Natthakan Chantham of Thailand and Pakistan veteran Sidra Ameen of Pakistan are all in contention for their maiden honour after putting out some eye-catching performances in November.

Pakistan's Sidra Ameen celebrates her first nomination in the Player of the Month Awards as she dazzled in the victorious ODI series against Ireland in Lahore. From the opposing side, Ireland's Gaby Lewis is named on the shortlist following impressive batting exploits in her side's historic T20I series victory which immediately followed.

Thailand's Natthakan Chantam also enjoyed a prolific month at the crease, registering big scores in her side's ODI series victory on home soil against the Netherlands.

Ireland opener Gaby Lewis showed her class with a Player of the Series performance during her side's historic T20I series triumph over Pakistan away from home.

Lewis smashed two half-centuries and a total of 144 runs from the three matches and her quick-fire 71 from just 46 deliveries in the series decider in Lahore was pivotal in the final result.



The 21-year-old also contributed a total of 58 runs during the three-game ODI series against Pakistan earlier in November.

Sidra Ameen was near unstoppable during Pakistan's three-game ODI series at home against Ireland at home as she helped herself to a total of 277 runs while being dismissed just once.

The classy opener hit an unbeaten 176 in the first game of the series in Lahore and then backed that performance up with a stylish 91* at the same venue during the second match as Pakistan wrapped up the series.

Ameen was dismissed for 10 in the third and final game of the series, but the 30-year-old had already done enough to ensure she took home the Player of the Series award.

Aggressive opener Natthakan Chantham was a model of consistency during Thailand's 4-0 series sweep at home against the Netherlands as she amassed a whopping 267 runs at an average greater than 66.

Chantham hit a brilliant 102 during the opening game in Chiangmai and then backed up that performance with scores of 42, 55 and 68 over the remaining matches to ensure Thailand clinched the series.

The 26-year-old then showed her class in the shortest format of the game as she contributed an unbeaten 41 during Thailand's crushing 10-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the opening match of their four-game T20I series. (ANI)

