ICC logo
ICC logo

ICC announces Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 fixtures

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:12 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the fixtures for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.
Defending champions Bangladesh will play against Papua New Guinea while last years runners-up Ireland will take on Namibia in the opening game of the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.
Namibia were named a replacement for Zimbabwe, having finished second in the Africa regional qualifiers earlier this year, while the Netherlands (Europe), Papua New Guinea (East Asia-Pacific), Thailand (Asia) and the USA (Americas) made it after winning their respective qualifying events. Scotland qualified as hosts.
The league-cum-knockout tournament, which will decide the two qualifiers for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, will also see Scotland take on the USA and Thailand fight it out with the Netherlands, as all eight teams play on an opening day at the two venues - the Forfarshire Cricket Club in Dundee and the Arbroath Cricket Club.
The eight teams are divided into two groups to decide the semifinalists, with the winners of the two semifinals ensuring a place at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in the Australian cities of Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney from February 21 to March 8 next year.
Bangladesh, Thailand, Scotland, and the USA form Group A, while Group B consists of Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, and the Netherlands.
The teams also get to play a warm-up match each against, ahead of the tournament started on 29 August.
Both semifinals will be played on September 5 and the final will be played at the Forfarshire Cricket Club on September 7.
The fixtures for the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 are as follows:
August 31: Bangladesh v PNG (Forfarshire Cricket Club) Thailand v Netherlands (Arbroath Sports Club) Scotland v USA (Forfarshire Cricket Club) Namibia v Ireland (Arbroath Sports Club)
September 1: Thailand v Namibia (Forfarshire Cricket Club) Scotland v PNG (Arbroath Sports Club) Ireland v Netherlands (Forfarshire Cricket Club) USA v Bangladesh (Arbroath Sports Club)
September 3: Ireland v Thailand (Forfarshire Cricket Club) Netherlands v Namibia (Arbroath Sports Club) Scotland v Bangladesh (Forfarshire Cricket Club) PNG v USA (Arbroath Sports Club)
September 5: A1 v B2 (Forfarshire Cricket Club) B3 v A4 (Arbroath Sports Club) B1 v A2 (Forfarshire Cricket Club) A3 v B4 (Arbroath Sports Club)
September 7: 3rd v 4th Place Play-Off (Forfarshire Cricket Club) 7th v 8th Place Play-Off (Arbroath Sports Club) Final (Forfarshire Cricket Club) 5th v 6th Place Play-Off (Arbroath Sports Club)
T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 will be played in Scotland from August 31 to September 7. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:01 IST

Youngsters are ready to step-up, says Indian men's hockey team...

Bengaluru [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Currently into their last week of training before they head to Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic Test Event, the Indian men's hockey team are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the tournament, said vice-captain Mandeep Singh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:27 IST

PCB announces players for central contract of 2019-20 season

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the list of players for the central contract for the season 2019-20, during which the men's cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:03 IST

Colin Ackermann becomes first seven-wicket taker in T-20

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann stunned the world with his record-breaking performance against Birmingham Bears as he became the first-ever seven-wicket taker in the T20 cricket on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Let ITF decide on whether India will play Pakistan or not in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): After Pakistan's decision of downgrading diplomatic ties with India, All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Thursday said International Tennis Federation (ITF) will decide on whether India will play against Pakistan or not in their

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:09 IST

Cricket Australia announces policy for inclusion of transgender,...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced the direction for the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse cricketers in elite and community cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Great to have Gayle in the squad: West Indies skipper Jason Holder

Georgetown [Guyana], Aug 8 (ANI): West Indies ODI skipper Jason Holder on Wednesday said that it is great to have Chris Gayle in the squad as he brings a lot of experience to the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 08:38 IST

BCB announces schedule for tri-nation T20I series

Dubai [UAE], Aug 8 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:19 IST

Eintracht Frankfurt re-signs Kevin Trapp

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 7 (ANI): Eintracht Frankfurt have re-signed Kevin Trapp on a permanent five-year deal that will keep the 29-year-old goalkeeper with the club until 30 June 2024.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:58 IST

Don't know how to sum up almost 15 years of Test cricket: Dale Steyn

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): After deciding to retire from Test cricket, South African pacer Dale Steyn posted a heartfelt message on Wednesday, saying he does not know how to sum up almost 15 years of red-ball cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:49 IST

Always knew Frank Lampard would be a manager: Carlton Cole

Leeds [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Former footballer Carlton Cole said he always knew that Frank Lampard would be a manager as the 41-year-old has managerial qualities in his blood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:42 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket names Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach,...

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket have put Rumesh Ratnayake as interim coach for the Test series against New Zealand and president Shammi Silva said that this move was an attempt to correct the mistakes they made in the past.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:25 IST

Harry Maguire reveals his jersey number for Manchester United

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): England's football club Manchester United's newest signee Harry Maguire on Wednesday revealed his jersey number for the upcoming Premier League season.

Read More
iocl