ICC appoints Geoff Allardice as permanent CEO

Dubai [UAE], November 21 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday confirmed that Geoff Allardice has been appointed as the organisation's permanent CEO after more than eight months in the role on an interim basis.

Allardice, a former first-class cricketer, was the ICC General Manager, Cricket for eight years having previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia.

Greg Barclay, ICC Chair in an official release said: "I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to take the role of ICC CEO on a permanent basis. He has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021."



"Geoff has unrivaled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our Members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle," he added.

Geoff Allardice, ICC CEO added: "It's a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth."

"My continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with Members to deliver long-term success and sustainability. I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and I'm looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team," he added. (ANI)

