ICC appoints match officials, confirms teams squad for Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

Dubai [UAE], Aug 21 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of umpires and match referees for the group stage matches of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, and also confirmed the eight participating squads.

Graeme Le Brooy of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees will be the tournament referee while umpiring responsibilities will be shared between Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, Sue Redfern, Kim Cotton, Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbach all are from the ICC development panel of umpires. Denis Burns will undertake the role of umpire coach for the tournament.

The tournament will be played between eight teams, which are divided into two groups.

Bangladesh, Scotland, PNG and the USA form Group A, while Group B consists of Ireland, Thailand, Namibia and the Netherlands.

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the semifinals, the winners of the two semifinals ensuring a place at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Meanwhile, the ICC have also confirmed the eight squads, which will take part in the tournament.

Bangladesh - Salma Khatun (c), Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Nigar Sultana Joty, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sanjida Islam, Mst. Ritu Moni, Ayasha Rahman, Shaila Sharmin, Shamima Sultana.

Ireland - Laura Delany (c), Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Una Raymond-Hoey, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.



Namibia - Yasmeen Khan (c), Irene Van Zyl, Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Eveleen Kejarukua, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Adri van Der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Petro Enright.

Netherlands - Juliet Post (c), Leonie Bennett, Denise van Deventer, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, Babette de Leede, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers, Silver Siegers, Miranda Veringmeier, Iris Zwilling.

PNG - Kaia Arua (c), Ravini Oa, Tanya Ruma, Brenda Tau, Vicky Ara'a, Natasha Ambo, Gari Buruka, Veru Kila Frank, Nerela Ila, Sibona Jimmy, Konio Oala, Mairi Tom, Isabel Toua, Naoani Vare.

Scotland - Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Becky Glen, Rachel Hawkins, Lorna Jack, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Katie McGill, Hannah Rainey, Ellen Watson, Ruth Willis.

Thailand - Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Suttiruang, Nannapat Khoncharoenkrai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Arriya Yenyueak, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantham.

USA - Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Shebani Bhaskar, Claudine Beckford, Sara Farooq, Nadia Gruny, Uzma Iftikhar, Sugetha Kalyanaraman Chandhrasekar, Mahika Kandanala, Geetika Kodali, Samantha Ramautar, Lisa Ramjit, Akshatha Rao, Erica Rendler, Onika Wallerson.

The tournament will be held from August 31 to September 7, at the Forfarshire Cricket Club in Dundee and the Arbroath Cricket Club. (ANI)

