International Cricket Council (ICC) logo
International Cricket Council (ICC) logo

ICC appoints match officials, confirms teams squad for Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 21 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of umpires and match referees for the group stage matches of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, and also confirmed the eight participating squads.
Graeme Le Brooy of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees will be the tournament referee while umpiring responsibilities will be shared between Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, Sue Redfern, Kim Cotton, Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbach all are from the ICC development panel of umpires. Denis Burns will undertake the role of umpire coach for the tournament.
The tournament will be played between eight teams, which are divided into two groups.
Bangladesh, Scotland, PNG and the USA form Group A, while Group B consists of Ireland, Thailand, Namibia and the Netherlands.
The top two teams from each group will proceed to the semifinals, the winners of the two semifinals ensuring a place at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.
Meanwhile, the ICC have also confirmed the eight squads, which will take part in the tournament.
Bangladesh - Salma Khatun (c), Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Nigar Sultana Joty, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sanjida Islam, Mst. Ritu Moni, Ayasha Rahman, Shaila Sharmin, Shamima Sultana.
Ireland - Laura Delany (c), Kim Garth, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Una Raymond-Hoey, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Namibia - Yasmeen Khan (c), Irene Van Zyl, Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Eveleen Kejarukua, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Adri van Der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Petro Enright.
Netherlands - Juliet Post (c), Leonie Bennett, Denise van Deventer, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, Babette de Leede, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers, Silver Siegers, Miranda Veringmeier, Iris Zwilling.
PNG - Kaia Arua (c), Ravini Oa, Tanya Ruma, Brenda Tau, Vicky Ara'a, Natasha Ambo, Gari Buruka, Veru Kila Frank, Nerela Ila, Sibona Jimmy, Konio Oala, Mairi Tom, Isabel Toua, Naoani Vare.
Scotland - Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Becky Glen, Rachel Hawkins, Lorna Jack, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Katie McGill, Hannah Rainey, Ellen Watson, Ruth Willis.
Thailand - Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Suttiruang, Nannapat Khoncharoenkrai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Arriya Yenyueak, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantham.
USA - Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Shebani Bhaskar, Claudine Beckford, Sara Farooq, Nadia Gruny, Uzma Iftikhar, Sugetha Kalyanaraman Chandhrasekar, Mahika Kandanala, Geetika Kodali, Samantha Ramautar, Lisa Ramjit, Akshatha Rao, Erica Rendler, Onika Wallerson.
The tournament will be held from August 31 to September 7, at the Forfarshire Cricket Club in Dundee and the Arbroath Cricket Club. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:29 IST

Lilima Minz completes 150 international caps, Hockey India...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday congratulated Women's hockey team's Lilima Minz, who completed 150 international caps for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:29 IST

PCB announces World Test Championship, T20I schedule against England

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule of men's team's tour of England next year. The team will take on England in three Tests and as many T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:08 IST

I gave my maximum whenever got opportunity at Barcelona, says Malcom

Leeds [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Zenit forward Malcom said that he gave his maximum at his previous club Barcelona whenever he was called to play.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:57 IST

ECB announces England's 2020 international schedule

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): England Cricket Board on Wednesday announced 2020 international schedule for the men's team who will play six matches of each format with four different international teams.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:40 IST

PCB invites 12 cricketers for training programme at NCA

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday invited twelve budding cricketers from all over the country for 'Emerging Players High-Performance Skill and Training Programme' at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:14 IST

Jason Roy passes concussion test

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy passed the concussion test on Wednesday. He was hit on the head while batting in the nets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:50 IST

Tim Paine expecting 'the very best David Warner this week'

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 21 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine is expecting 'the very best David Warner this week' despite 32-year-old's disappointing performance in the Ashes so far.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:18 IST

BCCI awards Paytm title sponsorship rights for 2019-23 home season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday awarded One 97 Communications Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm) the title sponsorship rights for the 2019-23 international and domestic matches to be played in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:49 IST

Ross Taylor hoping for New Zealand's comeback against Sri Lanka

Dubai [UAE], Aug 21 (ANI): New Zealand player Ross Taylor is hoping for his team to make a comeback after losing the first Test at the hands of Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:49 IST

This is for you, Adrian's text to Alisson Becker after Super Cup triumph

Liverpool [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian dedicated UEFA Super Cup to Alisson Becker, in whose place Adrian is playing in the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:45 IST

India hockey team defeat New Zealand 5-0 to win Olympic Test Event

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team registered a commanding 5-0 victory over New Zealand to win the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:51 IST

UK Sports Minister labels booing of Steve Smith 'distasteful'

Sydney [Australia], Aug 21 (ANI): Britain's Sports Minister Nigel Adams has labelled booing of Australia's batsman Steven Smith in the second Test match (Ashes) at Lord's Cricket Ground as 'distasteful'.

Read More
iocl