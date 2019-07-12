ICC appoints match officials for World Cup final

Dubai [UAE], July 12 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced umpires and officials for the final of the Men's Cricket World Cup to be played between England and New Zealand.

The appointments have been done following the conclusion of the two semi-finals on Thursday.

The final game will be officiated by Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus. Rod Tucker, Aleem Dar and Ranjan Madugalle will also be officials for the game.

Dharmasena and Erasmus will be the on-field umpires.

Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire's chair and Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official.

The referee of the match will be Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle.

All the officials appointed for the final were also selected for one of the semi-finals.

England will face New Zealand in the finals of the World Cup at Lords on July 14. (ANI)

