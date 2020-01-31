ICC appoints Techfront Australia to deliver sports tech for T20 World Cup 2020

Dubai [UAE], Jan 31 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed sports technology business Australia">Techfront Australia as the LED signage production and management services provider for both the women's and men's T20 World Cup 2020 events.

The appointment adds to the ICC T20 World Cup's suite of world-class service providers, part of the event's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge, best-in-class technology and services.

Of the appointment, ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley said: "We are delighted to be working with Techfront to provide a unique matchday presentation. This will include 'double-sided' LED at the semi-finals and finals, ensuring spectators at the match as well as those watching via broadcast are provided with the best experience possible."

"Australia">Techfront Australia's experience in delivering digital signage solutions in this region for cricket as well as a variety of other sports sets them apart," he added.

Neil Maxwell, CEO of Australia">Techfront Australia said: "Australia">Techfront Australia has a raft of domestic and international experience that we will draw on to provide the ICC with a world-class, best practice event. We are hugely excited about working and growing this relationship with one of the world's premier sporting organisations."

Part of Global Sports Commerce, a leading international media technology provider with a presence in ten countries around the world, Australia">Techfront Australia has offices in Sydney, Auckland, and Christchurch and employs over 80 people. (ANI)

