ICC approves Aahan Achar as replacement of Krishna in Singapore squad

Dubai [UAE], Oct 20 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved Aahan Achar as a replacement for Ananthaa Krishna in the Singapore Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier squad on Saturday.

Krishna sustained a hamstring injury during a training session. His replacement Achar is a promising 20-year-old left-handed all-rounder who made his international debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in a tri-series at home last month.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The event technical committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, Chairman), Chris Tetley (ICC representative), Mazhar Khan (host representative), Maroof Fajandar (Tournament Director), Natalie Germanos and Dirk Nannes (both independent nominees).

Singapore will play against Bermuda later in the day. (ANI)

