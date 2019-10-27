ICC approves replacement of David Delany, Oliver Hairs

Dubai [UAE], Oct 27 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday approved the replacement for Ireland's David Delany and Scotland's Oliver Hairs.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 has approved replacements for Ireland's David Delany and Scotland's Oliver Hairs," ICC said in a statement.

Delany sustained a knee injury during the Group B match against Jersey and will be replaced by Barry McCarthy.

Whereas, Dylan Budge will take place of Hairs, who injured his foot in the Group A match against Bermuda.

It is necessary to take the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player gets officially added to the squad. (ANI)

