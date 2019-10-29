Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan
ICC bans Shakib Al Hasan over breach of Anti-Corruption Code

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:16 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year of that suspended, after accepting three charges of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code, cricket governing body said on Tuesday.
"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," ICC said in a statement.
The charges are:
Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and/or the 2018 IPL
Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018
Article 2.4.4 - Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.
Shakib Al Hasan can now resume international cricket on October 29, 2020.
The 32-year-old all-rounder said he is 'extremely sad' to have been banned from cricket.
"I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance," Shakib Al Hasan said.
"Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption-free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don't make the same mistake I did," he added.
Whereas, ICC General Manager - Integrity, Alex Marshall said the player should have had reported every approach.
"Shakib Al Hasan is a highly experienced international cricketer. He has attended many education sessions and knows his obligations under the Code. He should have reported each of these approaches," Marshall said.
"Shakib has accepted his errors and cooperated fully with the investigation. He has offered to assist the Integrity Unit in future education, to help younger players to learn from his mistakes. I am happy to accept this offer," he added. (ANI)

