ICC bars Zimbabwe women players from travelling to England

London [UK], July 22 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday barred four players and a coach from the Zimbabwe women's cricket team selected for the Women's Global Development Squad, from travelling to England.

Zimbabwe women's captain Mary-Anne Musonda and squad members Anesu Mushangwe, Tasmeen Granger, and Sharne Mayers and coach Adam Chifo has been barred from travelling to England to feature in series of T20 games.

"Unfortunately this also extends to their participation in the Women's Global Development Squad program, and so it is with great regret that I write to inform you that Adam as Head Coach and the four Zimbabwe players will no longer be able to take part in the UK edition of the tour next week," ESPNcricinfo quoted ICC Women's Cricket Manager Holly Colvin as saying.

ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

Earlier, ZC cancelled their Bangladesh tour to play T20 tri-series in September that includes Afghanistan and the home side.

"As I'm sure you are aware, the ICC Board has taken the decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect and place a restriction on the Zimbabwe national team participating in ICC events," Colvin added.

Apart from this, Sikandar Raza and Solomon Mire took retirement from international cricket. (ANI)

