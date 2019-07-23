International Cricket Council (ICC) logo
International Cricket Council (ICC) logo

ICC bars Zimbabwe women players from travelling to England

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 23:20 IST

London [UK], July 22 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday barred four players and a coach from the Zimbabwe women's cricket team selected for the Women's Global Development Squad, from travelling to England.
Zimbabwe women's captain Mary-Anne Musonda and squad members Anesu Mushangwe, Tasmeen Granger, and Sharne Mayers and coach Adam Chifo has been barred from travelling to England to feature in series of T20 games.
"Unfortunately this also extends to their participation in the Women's Global Development Squad program, and so it is with great regret that I write to inform you that Adam as Head Coach and the four Zimbabwe players will no longer be able to take part in the UK edition of the tour next week," ESPNcricinfo quoted ICC Women's Cricket Manager Holly Colvin as saying.
ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.
Earlier, ZC cancelled their Bangladesh tour to play T20 tri-series in September that includes Afghanistan and the home side.
"As I'm sure you are aware, the ICC Board has taken the decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect and place a restriction on the Zimbabwe national team participating in ICC events," Colvin added.
Apart from this, Sikandar Raza and Solomon Mire took retirement from international cricket. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:56 IST

James Anderson will look to move back to top spot

Dubai [UAE], July 22 (ANI): England pacer James Anderson has the chance to top the ICC bowlers Test rankings as the team is set to take Ireland in their one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:51 IST

SAI congratulates Manu Bhaker for getting admission into LSR College

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday congratulated young pistol shooter Manu Bhaker for getting admission in political science at the Lady Shriram College here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:11 IST

Commonwealth TT C'ship: Harmeet, Ayhika win gold

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 22 (ANI): Harmeet Desai and Ayhika Mukherjee bagged men's single and women's single gold respectively in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, which concluded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:56 IST

Focussing on World Championship, says Hima Das after winning 5...

Spala [Poland], July 22 (ANI): Indian track and field athlete Hima Das on Monday said that her focus is on World Championship after winning five gold medals - four in 200m and one in 400m event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:32 IST

Birthday wishes pour in as Colin de Grandhome turns 33

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhome as he turned 33 on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:09 IST

Tendulkar, Harbhajan congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of indigenous moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nello

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:18 IST

BCCI congratulates India A for winning one-day series vs Windies A

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday congratulated India A team for clinching the unofficial five-match One-Day series against West Indies A with a margin of 4-1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:52 IST

Continue working hard and bring more medals: Jhulan Goswami to Hima Das

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami on Monday heaped praises on track and field athlete Hima Das, conveying her to continue working hard and bring more medals for the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 18:03 IST

Shane Warne picks Ashes squad

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Monday named his squads for the upcoming first Ashes Test, beginning August 1.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:59 IST

Kohli, Dhawan congratulate ISRO on launch of Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission -- Chandrayaan-2 -- from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellor

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:23 IST

Birthday wishes pour in for Trent Boult

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for Trent Boult as the New Zealand left-arm fast bowler turned 30 on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:47 IST

Virat Kohli lauds Hima's feat of winning five gold medals

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lauded ace sprinter Hima Das for winning five gold medals in a span of 20 days.

Read More
iocl