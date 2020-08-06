ICC board meeting to take place on Friday

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting will take place on Friday to discuss various topics including future ICC tournaments.

"ICC board executives will meet via video call to discuss ICC tournaments including the women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand early next year. Apart from this, there will be discussions on ICC chairman," a source within ICC told ANI.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar on July 1 stepped down after two, two-year tenures. The ICC Board had agreed that deputy chairman Imran Khwaja will be assuming the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected.

Also, Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to discuss the swapping of the next two men's T20 World Cup, the source said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ICC on July 20 postponed this year's Men's T20 World Cup, slated to take place in Australia. Now the event will take place from October - November next year. (ANI)

