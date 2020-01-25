ICC calls Marnus Labuschagne a 'duplicate' of Steve Smith

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Giving the 'social challenge' a new twist, ICC's official handle has called Australian Marnus Labuschagne a duplicate of Steve Smith.

The social challenge has made waves throughout the micro-blogging websites and in the challenge, users share a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for different social media handles -- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

ICC used three different photos of Steve Smith indicating different profile pictures for Linkedin, Facebook, and Instagram. However, they replaced Twitter with a duplicate account and used Marnus Labuschagne's photo to denote it.



Earlier in the day, ICC also mocked Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and used just one photo for all social media platforms.



Labuschagne had come in as a concussion substitute for Smith during the last year's Ashes. And the player has not looked back since then.

Smith is currently the number two ranked batsman in the ICC Test rankings while Labuschagne is in third place.

Both Smith and Labuschagne are currently playing the Big Bash League (BBL). (ANI)

