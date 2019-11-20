New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

ICC changing boundary countback rule not a surprise: Kane Williamson

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:59 IST

Auckland [New Zealand], Nov 20 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday said that it was not a surprise when the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to scrap the boundary countback rule.
Earlier this year, New Zealand had lost the World Cup final against England on the basis of boundary countback rule. The normal 50-over action and super over ended up as a tie, but England was announced as the winners after registering more boundaries as compared to the Kiwis.
Last month, the ICC had announced that the boundary countback rule would be scrapped as a method of settling a tied super over. Further super overs would be played until one team was able to come out triumphant.
"It was hard to take. But at the same time, despite not agreeing how they would decide on a result, it was already in place. It is not really a surprise the ICC has changed it. I genuinely think that no one ever thought that was going to happen ... and it did," stuff.co.nz quoted Williamson as saying
"You think about how some of those decisions are made - probably sitting in a room and throwing a few ideas around. That's all I can imagine. And then for it to actually happen is a pretty scary thing. It's not really cricket and I think both teams appreciated that," he added.
However, Williamson refused to complain about the outcome of the match and said it was exciting to be part of such a game.
"It was a fantastic game to be a part of and a really competitive match. I think everyone has played hundreds of games of cricket and never had one decided quite like that. It is what it is and they were the rules at the time," Williamson said.
In the recent five-match T20I series between New Zealand and England, the final match of the series had also ended up as a tie and England was able to outclass Kiwis in the super over.
The teams are now gearing up to face each other in the two-match Test series, slated to begin from November 21. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:18 IST

Pakistan won't be a pushover: Ponting warns Australia

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 20 (ANI): As Australia and Pakistan get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series, former skipper Ricky Ponting has warned the hosts that the visitors would not be a pushover as the side has a quality pace attack.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:27 IST

Pakistan's Sana Mir takes break from international cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 20 (ANI): Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir on Wednesday announced that she will be taking a break from international cricket and would not be available for selection for upcoming series against England.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:25 IST

Jose Mourinho appointed as Tottenham Hotspur head coach

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Jose Mourinho as head coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:21 IST

England skipper Joe Root hints Moeen Ali could return for South...

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root hinted that all-rounder Moeen Ali could return in the squad for South Africa series.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:51 IST

Released Lynn so that we can bid for you in the auction: Venky...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore has replied to Yuvraj Singh's question about the thought process behind releasing Australian batsman Chris Lynn ahead of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:36 IST

Geoffrey Kamworor's world half marathon record ratified

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 20 (ANI): World Athletics has ratified Geoffrey Kamworor's world half-marathon record of 58:01.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:10 IST

Korea Masters 2019: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma progress to next round

Gwangju [South Korea], Nov 20 (ANI): Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Korea Open.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:46 IST

Aizwal FC to take on Mohun Bagan in I-League 2019-20 opener

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixtures of the I-League 2019-20 season with the new league campaign set to get underway from November 30.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:35 IST

Apex Council members oppose Sharma's return as president

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Nine members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Apex Council on Tuesday put up a united stand against ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed's order which allowed Rajat Sharma to continue as DDCA president.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:19 IST

Tottenham Hotspur sacks head coach Mauricio Pochettino

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked from the role of head coach of Tottenham Hotspur. His coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have also been relieved of their duties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:00 IST

Aligarh: National shooter Areeba Khan aims at 2024 Paris Olympics

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): National level shooter and Asian Championship silver medalist Areeba Khan is aiming to win a medal for the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:28 IST

Don't see pink ball attracting spectators to ground: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day/night Test match against Bangladesh, spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the new format will not bring many spectators to the ground.

Read More
iocl