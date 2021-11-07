ICC condoles demise of Mohan Singh, the Curator at Zayed Cricket Stadium

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI): The International Cricket Council condoled the demise of Mohan Singh, the curator at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi who passed away on Sunday.

ICC has sent its condolences to the family of Mohan Singh who died ahead of the start of the New Zealand-Afghanistan game.

"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement.



ICC said at the request of Abu Dhabi Cricket, the ground staff and Mohan's family, the game between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 went ahead.

Coming to the game, Trent Boult starred with the bowl as New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in the Group 2 encounter of the tournament.

Mohan had been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and has played a pivotal role in all of the venue's success during that time.

Trent Boult scalped three wickets and gave just 17 runs in his entire four overs spell and restricted Afghanistan at 124/8. On the other hand, skipper Kane Williamson also played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs.

This marks the end of Afghanistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign along with India as they were dependant on Afghanistan's victory in order to qualify for the semi-finals. (ANI)

