ICC condoles the demise of former New Zealand captain John Reid

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) mourned the demise of former New Zealand captain John Reid who died at the age of 92.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney praised Reid's contribution to the game as a fine player and captain of his era and later as an eminent ICC Match Referee.

"This is a sad day for cricket. John was not only a top all-rounder of his time but a fine captain as well, leading New Zealand to their first three Tests victories. He continued to contribute to the game in various capacities after retirement and had an admirable stint as an ICC Match Referee," said Sawhney.



"I extend my heartfelt condolences from everyone at the ICC to the family of one of the greats of the game and one whose career as a player, captain and match official will be long remembered," he added.

Reid was a hard-hitting batsman and fast bowler who played 58 Tests, including 34 as captain. He aggregated 3,428 runs with six centuries and grabbed 85 wickets in a Test career that extended from 1949 to 1965. He was considered an extraordinary fielder, who also kept wickets in Tests.

His captaincy record was unique because he not only led New Zealand to their first victory after 26 years in Test cricket when the team beat the West Indies in Auckland in 1956 but also to their maiden success abroad as New Zealand won two Tests on a tour of South Africa in 1962.

After retiring from Tests, Reid was a national selector and team manager before serving as ICC Match Referee from 1993 to 2002, officiating in 50 Tests and 98 ODIs. (ANI)

