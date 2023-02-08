ICC congratulates Aaron Finch for exceptional international cricket career

Dubai [UAE], February 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) congratulated Australia's Aaron Finch for a wonderful international career that saw him lead his team to victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The 36-year-old, who made his international debut in 2011, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, having already retired from ODIs in September 2022.

"Realising that I would not be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," ICC quoted Finch as saying at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," he added.

Finch was recognized as a powerhouse at the top of the order, and he was also part of the squad that won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015.



Finch scored 3,120 runs in 103 T20I matches and holds the record for the highest score in a men's or women's T20I innings with his 172 in 76 balls against Zimbabwe in July 2018. He also holds the record for most T20I matches as captain, leading in 76. Finch scored two 100s and 19 half-centuries in his T20 international career.

His overall T20 statistics truly showcase his gigantic status in the format. He played 382 matches and scored 11,392 runs in 376 innings at an average of 33.80. Finch has eight tons and 77 fifties in the format, with a best score of 172. His strike rate is 138.53.

He played five Test matches, scoring 278 runs. In ODIs, he aggregated 5,406 runs in 146 matches with 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement on Tuesday: "Aaron Finch has had an exceptional international career. Widely recognized for his power at the top of the Australian order, he led his team in 76 T20I matches a record-breaking feat including lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021."

"His remarkable innings scoring the highest T20I innings in men's or women's cricket against Zimbabwe will form a key part of his legacy. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate him for an outstanding cricket career and wish him all the best for the future."

Finch has been the top-ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, achieved fourth place in ODIs and reached a best of 59th in the Test rankings. He won the ICC Men's T20I Performance of the Year in 2018 for his knock against Zimbabwe, having previously won it in 2014 for his 156 runs from 63 balls against England in Southampton. (ANI)

