ICC defers decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10

Dubai [UAE], May 28 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board met via teleconference today with all agenda items deferred until 10 June 2020 following a discussion, led by Chairman Shashank Manohar, around the issue of confidentiality," ICC said in a statement.

"A number of Board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance," it added.

Sports have taken a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic as many of the events around the world have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus. The pandemic also poses a threat over the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia. The cricket governing body on Wednesday termed the reports regarding the postponement of the World Cup as 'inaccurate' and said 'planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored'.

ICC further stated, "There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC's Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The Board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020."

"The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus," it concluded. (ANI)

