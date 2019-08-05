ICC fines Navdeep Saini for using actions against Nicholas Pooran in Florida T20I

Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): India fast bowler Navdeep Saini on Monday received an official warning by the ICC for using actions after taking the wicket of West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran during the opening T20I in Florida.

He breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal.

Subsequently, Saini has been handed one demerit point. The incident occurred during the fourth over of the West Indies' innings when Saini took the wicket of Pooran.

Saini admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

India, with an unassailable lead 2-0, will take on West Indies in the third T20I on August 6 in Guyana. (ANI)

