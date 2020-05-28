ICC likely to postpone T20 WC 2020, Cricket Committee to take final call tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is likely to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, the final decision will be taken in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee meeting on May 28.

The Cricket Committee will be holding a video conference on Thursday and the future of the T20 World Cup in Australia could be decided. The sources within the apex cricketing body confirmed to ANI about the T20 World Cup being the topmost agenda in the video conference meeting.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will also attend the meeting via video conferencing.

"ICC board meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 pm in which all board members will be attending the meeting via video conference. The chances are very high of T20 World Cup getting postponed but as of now, no official announcement has been made regarding it. From BCCI, Sourav Ganguly will attend the meeting," the source within the ICC told ANI.

"There are some options given on which discussions will be held. Probably it will get postponed till 2022," the source added.

Earlier, Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck had said that managing crowds will be the biggest hurdle in the T20 World Cup later this year. The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in Australia later this year.

Currently, all the cricketing action across the world has come to a halt due to the pandemic, and the future of the Men's T20 World Cup also hangs in the balance.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia. (ANI)

