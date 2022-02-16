ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A to begin in Oman from Feb 18

Dubai [UAE], February 16 (ANI): The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A is all set to begin at the Oman Academy grounds in Al Amerat on Friday.

A lot is at stake for the eight participating nations - Ireland, Nepal, UAE, Canada, Germany, Philippines, Bahrain, and hosts Oman - as they vie for the two spots available at the Qualifier A from February 18 to 24.

The Qualifier A is one of the two global qualifiers that is part of the final stages of the qualification process of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. A total of 20 matches will decide the two teams that will travel to Australia for the pinnacle event in the shortest format of the game later this year as an intense and exciting battle of cricket awaits fans across the world.

The eight-nation tournament features an experienced Ireland side, who are set to face a fight from an in-form UAE, hosts Oman, and Nepal as the quartet boast of experience at playing at the global stage. However, with teams like Canada, Germany, Bahrain, and the Philippines eager to showcase their mettle, there is a good possibility of a few surprises in the coming week.



If Test-playing nation Ireland, the only Full Member nation, in the fray, begins the tournament as a favorite, there is a lot of excitement in the camp of debutants - Germany and the Philippines, who start the tournament as minnows, as this would be their first major event at the global stage.

Hosts Oman, who like Ireland, qualified for this tournament after being eliminated in the first round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, will be hoping to bank on their home ground advantage. Oman is pooled along with Nepal, who will be looking to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time since they made their debut in 2014.

Canada and the Philippines complete Group A. Canada could be the surprise package in Group A and matchups against the hosts and Nepal could potentially be decisive for the two teams that would make it to the semi-finals. In Group A, Ireland are the dominant unit, and the UAE, who have been in a good form ahead of the event, are likely to push for the top two spots.

Debutant Germany and regional team, Bahrain, are the other teams in Group B with Germany hoping to ring in a surprise or two. For Germany, it will be a new chapter in the history of the game, as they make their first-ever appearance at a global qualifier, an achievement for an emerging cricket nation they share with the Philippines.

Nepal and the UAE sealed their places in the Qualifiers based on their rankings in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. The other four teams - Germany, Canada, Bahrain, and the Philippines - advanced through their regional qualifying tournaments held through the course of last year. (ANI)

