ICC name Grace Scrivens as Women's player of month for January 2023

Dubai [UAE], February 13 (ANI): England teen sensation Grace Scrivens who led her side to the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup final is the Women's Player of the Month winner for January 2023 as announced by ICC.

Scrivens beat out Australian duo Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney to win the award.

The Kent player, still uncapped at the international level, led England to the final of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup last month. The 19-year-old played a starring role with bat and ball. She was adjudged Player of the Tournament for her performances.

She was the second-highest run-scorer at the event, scoring 293 runs at a healthy average of 41.85 while maintaining a solid strike rate of 129.07. Her off-spin yielded nine wickets at a brilliant average of 7.11, while her economy rate was a miserly 3.09. She hit three back-to-back half-centuries, including a blistering 93 from 56 against Ireland, in a tournament where her team was unbeaten until the final game against India.



One of her finest performances came in the semi-final against Australia. Batting first on a tough wicket, Scrivens (20 from 20) was the second-highest run-getter in a team total of 99. She returned to strike with the ball (2/8) as well, picking the crucial final wicket to win a nail-biting contest for her side.

While it didn't go to plan for Scrivens or England in the final, the side lost to India by seven wickets, the youngster can hold her head high for the consistent performances she produced on the big stage.

Scrivens has all the makings of a great international star and must have her eyes set on a prosperous career ahead.

"I am so happy and amazed to have been voted the ICC Women's Player of the Month. It was a brilliant tournament and one that we really enjoyed. Women's cricket is in a really exciting place at the minute and it's just great to be a part of it," Scrivens commented as quoted by ICC.

Former England international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member Lydia Greenway added, "Grace was instrumental in ensuring England had a successful campaign at the recent ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Although they missed out to India in the Final, Grace was a true leader throughout, whilst also picking up Player of the Tournament. She was a joy to watch at such a young age." (ANI)

