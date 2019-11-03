ICC names Asad Vala as captain of T20 World Cup Qualifier team

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Asad Vala as the caption of the T20 World Cup Qualifier team of the tournament on Sunday.

After a brilliant two weeks of competition, the Netherlands retained their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier crown with victory over PNG in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The final brought to an end a fantastic tournament that played host to a huge number of brilliant individual performances.

The official team of the tournament celebrates the top performers from the competition which includes the likes of Paul Stirling, Ryan ten Doeschate, Norman Vanua and Player of the Tournament Gerhard Erasmus.

A panel of four selected both the player of the tournament and team of the tournament, consisting of television commentators Preston Mommsen and Natalie Germanos alongside ESPN Cricinfo Correspondent Peter Della Penna and ICC representative Ben Leaver.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 team of the tournament:

Jatinder Singh - Oman, Paul Stirling - Ireland, Asad Vala - PNG - (c), Gerhard Erasmus - Namibia - (vc), Ryan ten Doeschate - Netherlands, Matt Cross - Scotland (wk), JJ Smit - Namibia, Roelof van der Merwe - Netherlands, Norman Vanua - PNG, Paul van Meekeren - Netherlands, and Bilal Khan - Oman.

Whereas, Namibia's Bernard Scholtz has been named as the 12th man of the team.

Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after an impressive performance at the global qualifying event.

Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in Group A of the first round and the four teams will compete in Geelong from October 18-22, 2020.

On the other hand, Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland will join Bangladesh in Group B and their matches will take place from October 19-23, 2020 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Ireland at Kardinia Park Stadium. (ANI)

