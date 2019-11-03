Representative Image
Representative Image

ICC names Asad Vala as captain of T20 World Cup Qualifier team

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:39 IST

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Asad Vala as the caption of the T20 World Cup Qualifier team of the tournament on Sunday.
After a brilliant two weeks of competition, the Netherlands retained their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier crown with victory over PNG in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The final brought to an end a fantastic tournament that played host to a huge number of brilliant individual performances.
The official team of the tournament celebrates the top performers from the competition which includes the likes of Paul Stirling, Ryan ten Doeschate, Norman Vanua and Player of the Tournament Gerhard Erasmus.
A panel of four selected both the player of the tournament and team of the tournament, consisting of television commentators Preston Mommsen and Natalie Germanos alongside ESPN Cricinfo Correspondent Peter Della Penna and ICC representative Ben Leaver.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 team of the tournament:
Jatinder Singh - Oman, Paul Stirling - Ireland, Asad Vala - PNG - (c), Gerhard Erasmus - Namibia - (vc), Ryan ten Doeschate - Netherlands, Matt Cross - Scotland (wk), JJ Smit - Namibia, Roelof van der Merwe - Netherlands, Norman Vanua - PNG, Paul van Meekeren - Netherlands, and Bilal Khan - Oman.
Whereas, Namibia's Bernard Scholtz has been named as the 12th man of the team.
Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after an impressive performance at the global qualifying event.
Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in Group A of the first round and the four teams will compete in Geelong from October 18-22, 2020.
On the other hand, Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland will join Bangladesh in Group B and their matches will take place from October 19-23, 2020 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
The opening match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Ireland at Kardinia Park Stadium. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:56 IST

Delhi T20I: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bowl against India

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20I of the three-match series against India here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:19 IST

We can't score five goals every day: Zidane after goalless draw...

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): After witnessing a goalless draw against Real Betis in La Liga, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that they cannot score five goals every day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:54 IST

My dad will be very surprised, Andy Robertson after scoring a header

Liverpool [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool's Andy Robertson is elated over scoring a header during a clash against Aston Villa saying that his father will be 'very surprised'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:49 IST

India-Bangladesh clash: There are risks due to pollution but...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite high levels of pollution surrounding the national capital, the passionate fans of cricket want the match between India and Bangladesh to take place, though they agree to the fact that there is a risk for both players and the spectators.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:58 IST

Vietnam defeat India in first international friendly match

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Hosts Vietnam got off to a 3-0 win against Indian women's team in the first of the two FIFA international friendly matches at the VYFTC Ground in Hanoi on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:50 IST

India U19 stars Prabhsukhan, Jitendra hail Arrows

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming AFC U19 Qualifiers, Indian U19 players Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Jitendra Singh hailed their stint in the I-League club Arrows.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:50 IST

PM Modi congratulates South African team for winning Rugby World Cup

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the South African team for winning the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:25 IST

Delhi T20I: 'Match between India and Bangladesh not called off yet'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Despite a thick blanket of smog shrouding the national capital, the T20I match between India and Bangladesh slated to be played later today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has not been called off yet, sources in the BCCI said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:02 IST

Amid low visibility, toxic air quality, India-B'desh gear up to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, the national capital continues to gasp for breath as air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas continued to dip on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:03 IST

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay completes 100 international caps for India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team's forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay achieved the milestone of completing his 100 international caps for the country on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:53 IST

Indian women hockey team midfielder Monika completes 150...

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha), [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The second match in the two-legged FIH Olympic Qualifiers witnessed the Indian women's hockey team midfielder Monika achieve the milestone of completing 150 international caps.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:32 IST

Sydney T20I: Aus-Pak match stopped due to rain

Sydney [Australia], Nov 3 (ANI): The first T20I of the three-match series between Australia and Pakistan being played here at the Sydney Cricket Ground was stopped due to rain on Sunday, forcing the hosts to abandon their chase before the end of overs.

Read More
iocl