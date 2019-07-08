India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah (R)
India skipper Virat Kohli (L) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah (R)

ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli, Bumrah remains at top with gain in points

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 20:33 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the number one spot in batting and pacer Jasprit Bumrah tops in bowling, in the latest ICC ODI rankings revealed on Sunday.
After scoring five half-centuries, Kohli amassed 442 runs at an average of 63.14 in the ongoing World Cup and gained one point to reach 891 points.
India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has extended his lead at the top from 21 points to 56 points after grabbing 17 wickets in the nine league matches at the World Cup, with Boult remaining in second place after a memorable league phase that included a hat-trick against Australia, the first ever in ODI cricket at Lord's.
Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap in the latest ICC Men's ODI rankings after a stupendous run in the league stage of the tournament.
While Rohit has bridged the gap from 51 points to only six after becoming the first batsman to score five centuries in the single edition of the World Cup. His 885 points going into the semi-finals are a career-high.
There have been other notable movements too, with Pakistan's Babar Azam going up to the third place, just behind his career-high second place achieved in June 2018, and Australia opener David Warner re-entering at number six after a highly successful group stage that saw him aggregate 638 runs, just nine less than leading scorer Rohit.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's consistent efforts have seen him rise four places and back into the top-10 at eighth place while Australia's Usman Khawaja has risen to a career-high at 15th place. England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have both risen in the rankings with Roy reaching a career-best 13th place.
In other movements among batsmen, Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando has risen a whopping 110 places to 85th place, West Indies Nicholas Pooran has risen to 92nd from outside the top 400, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reached a career-best batting points tally of 692.
Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan remain in the top-10 despite their team lost all matches, while Australia's Mitchell Starc and Mohammad Amir have improved despite not coming into the tournament with many impressive performances.
The England pair of Jofra Archer up 103 places to 42 and Mark Wood up 10 places to 19, as well as rising Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi up 34 places to 23rd are among the others to gain in the latest rankings.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has retained the top spot among all-rounders, while England's Ben Stokes has gained nine places to reach the second position.
In the ICC ODI Team Rankings, England remain at the first position with 123 points but only ahead of India on decimal points, while New Zealand and Australia are similarly both on 112 with the former fractionally ahead, and South Africa on fifth with 110 points. (ANI)

