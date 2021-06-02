ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli holds onto second spot; Chameera and Perera register gains

Dubai [UAE], June 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and captain Kusal Perera have made considerable gains in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings weekly update.

Chameera and captain Perera have made considerable gains after starring in a 97-run victory over Bangladesh in the final match of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series.

India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have held onto their second and third spots in the ODI Batsmen Rankings. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also maintained his fifth slot in the ODI Bowling Rankings.



Chameera's career-best haul of five for 16, which won him the Player of the Match award, has also helped him advance 27 slots to a career-best 33rd position. The 29-year-old had started the series in 72nd position and moved up last week with a three-wicket haul in the second match.

Perera's sixth ODI century has lifted him 13 places to 42nd place in the weekly update to the men's rankings, which is carried out on Wednesdays. This is only one place shy of the left-handed batsman's career-best ranking of 41st achieved in June 2016.

Dhananjaya de Silva is another Sri Lanka player to gain in the rankings, moving up 10 places to 85th after a knock of 55. He has also progressed two places to 79th among bowlers and is up seven places to 24th among all-rounders. Leg-spinner Wasindu Hasaranga has moved up nine places to a joint-51st position.

For Bangladesh, who won the series 2-1, Mahmudullah's knock of 53 sees him advance two slots to 36th position while Mosaddek Hussain's innings of 51 have lifted him 12 places to 113th in the rankings. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who grabbed four for 46, has progressed 12 places to 88th position. (ANI)

