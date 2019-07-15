India skipper Virat Kohli (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right)
India skipper Virat Kohli (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (right)

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain top spots

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:01 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have retained their top spot in the ODI batting and bowling rankings respectively, as per the ODI rankings released on Monday by the ICC after the conclusion of Men's Cricket World Cup.
Kohli, who tops the list, has 886 points and is followed by his team-mate Rohit Sharma, who is just five points behind Kohli.
Pakistan's Babar Azam is placed on the third position in the list with 827 points. Faf du Plessis (820) of South Africa and Ross Taylor of New Zealand (817) are on the fourth and fifth position respectively.
While Jasprit Bumrah has 809 points under his belt and is 69 points ahead of the second-position New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada is next on the list with 694 points and is followed by Australia's Pat Cummins, who has 693 points.
Moreover, England have regained the first position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after they lifted their maiden Cricket World Cup on Sunday. England had lost the position to India last month when the tournament was in the group stage.
England defeated New Zealand in the tournament's final on the basis of boundary count as the match was tied at 241 runs before the Super Over too ended on a tie.
England have 125 points and are followed by India, who have 122 points.
New Zealand are on the third position with 112 points and are just one point ahead of fourth-positioned Australia. South Africa (110) and Pakistan (97) are on the fifth and sixth position respectively.
In the all-rounder rankings, Shakib Alasan remains at the top with 406 points and is followed by England's Ben Stokes (319) and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (310). (ANI)

