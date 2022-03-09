ICC Player of Month: Shreyas nominated for February; Mithali, Deepti nominated in women's category

Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): The nominees for ICC Players of the Month of February for men's and women's international cricket were announced on Wednesday.

February saw some strong men and women candidates staking their claim with some brilliant performances. The ICC Player of the Month nominations in the men's category features UAE batter, Vriitya Aravind, India batter Shreyas Iyer and Nepal's Dipendra Sing Airee.

In the women's category, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, India veteran star Mithali Raj and all-rounder Deepti Sharma are nominated.



Shreyas Iyer was in unstoppable form in the month of February and played a vital role in India's white-ball domination. He started the month with a Player of the Match-winning 80 against West Indies in the final ODI and a 16-ball 25 in the last T20I.

With India opting to rest players and injury to Suryakumar Yadav, Iyer was promoted to No.3 in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. He scored three unbeaten fifties in three games and finished with 204 runs at a blistering strike rate of 174.35 and was awarded the Player of the Series for his exploits.

Mithali Raj was one of the few shining lights for India in the ODI series against New Zealand. She was the highest run-scorer for India and the second-highest overall with 232 runs, including three fifties, averaging 77.33 with a strike rate of 82.56.

In the final ODI, she played the role of the finisher to perfection, remaining unbeaten on 54 as India chased down 252 with four overs to spare. With the win, India ensured that they finished the series with a win in their kitty.

Deepti Sharma was brilliant with both the bat and ball in the series against New Zealand. She took the most wickets (10) in the ODI series and was handy with the bat as well, aggregating 116 runs in five matches. She grabbed a four-for in the second ODI and followed it up with a 69* in the next match. (ANI)

