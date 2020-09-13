ICC provisionally suspends two UAE players for breaching anti-corruption code

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday charged two United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed with five counts of breaching cricket's anti-corruption rules and provisionally suspended them with immediate effect.



The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had suspended Ashfaq during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier in October last year but no formal charges had been laid so far.

Both Amir and Ashfaq have been charged with the following breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code under Article 2.1.3 (Seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other reward), Article 2.4.2 (failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit), Article 2.4.3 (non-contractual benefits offered to a participant that have a value of USD 750 or more), Article 2.4.4 (failing to report any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code) and Article 2.4.5 (failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another participant).

The players have 14 days from September 13 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage. (ANI)

