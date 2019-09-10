Australia batsman Steve Smith
Australia batsman Steve Smith

ICC rankings: Smith extends his lead over Kohli at number one position

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:35 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 10 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith has extended his lead over India skipper Virat Kohli at the number one spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.
Smith now has a lead of 34 points over Kohli as the rankings were revealed on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old batsmen scored 293 (211+82) runs in the fourth Test and as a result, he has further consolidated his position.
With this, he is virtually assured of the top spot after the end of the five-match series between Australia and England.
Aussie pacer Pat Cummins also remains at the top spot in the bowler rankings. The bowler took seven wickets in the recently concluded match and as a result, is has 63-rating points ahead of the second-placed Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada.
India's Jasprit Bumrah is positioned at the third place. Josh Hazlewood has also entered the top ten for the first time in his career. He has moved to eighth place.
Afghanistan's 224-run win over Bangladesh in Chattogram has also resulted in major gains for their players.
Afghan skipper Rashid Khan's player of the match effort of 11 for 104 has lifted him from 69th to 37th position in the bowling rankings.
Former Afghan captain Asghar Afghan's scores of 92 and 50 have taken him from 110th to 63rd position while Rahmat Shah's century in the first innings has helped him move from 93rd to 65th. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:54 IST

Dutee Chand gets selected for Doha World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday announced that she has been selected in the 25-member team for upcoming Doha World Championships, slated to begin from September 27 this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:04 IST

Michael Vaughan welcomes Knighthood for Geoffrey Boycott

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Tuesday welcomed the decision to award 'Knighthood' to Geoffrey Boycott.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:22 IST

Geoffrey Boycott, Andrew Strauss conferred 'Knighthood'

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): Former England cricketers Geoffrey Boycott and Andrew Strauss were conferred 'Knighthood' on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:03 IST

Dwayne Bravo congratulates Pollard on becoming Windies white-ball skipper

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has congratulated Kieron Pollard on becoming the new skipper of West Indies for the white-ball format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:55 IST

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports derecognises Paralympic...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday derecognised the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for violating the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:28 IST

My mother was in tears: Tammy Abraham after facing racial abuse

Atlanta [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that his mother was left in tears after learning that he faced racial abuse on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:46 IST

Shakib Al Hasan expresses desire to let go off captaincy

Chattogram [Bangladesh], Sept 10 (ANI): After facing a 224-run defeat against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has expressed unwillingness to lead the team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Selection of team is internal matter: PCB after Sri Lankan...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the selection of the team is an internal matter soon after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that 10 players including Lasith Malinga have opted out of the tour to Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:29 IST

Hima Das among 25-member national squad for IAAF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das is among 25-member national squad announced by the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee on Monday for the IAAF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:03 IST

Fitting end to my Test career, says Mohammad Nabi after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who played his final Test match on Monday, said that it was a 'fitting end' to his Test career as his team registered a 224-run victory over Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:03 IST

Kieron Pollard named West Indies ODI, T20I captain

Port of Spain [Trinidad], Sept 9 (ANI): Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt on Monday announced the appointment of Kieron Pollard as the captain for the ODI and T20I format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:45 IST

Bangladesh announce squad for first two matches of Tri-nation...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 9 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named their squad for the first two matches of the Tri-nation T20 Tournament.

Read More
iocl