ICC receives BCCI's request related to Dhoni's army insignia

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex cricketing body on Friday received the Board of Control for Cricket in India's request (BCCI) relating to the army insignia worn by wicket-keeper batsman M S Dhoni in India's match against South Africa on June 5.

"The BCCI's request has been received by the ICC and the discussions are going on with the Technical Committee," an ICC source said.

Earlier, COA chief Vinod Rai said that the board had written a letter to the ICC not to remove wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's army insignia. However, he also acknowledged if the apex cricketing body is against it, they will take permission.

"We are convinced that ICC rules say it should not have any religious, military or commercial significance, any insignia worn by any player. One should conform to ICC rules," Rai told reporters.

"In this particular case that insignia has none of those connotations so we are going to tell the ICC that it need not be removed but in any case if they feel, we will take permission as we had taken permission from ICC when camouflage caps we wore because we believe in conforming to norms of the game and if ICC has set of norms we will go by that," he added.

ICC, on Friday, said that if Dhoni and BCCI manage to convince them that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message it may consider allowing him to continue wearing it on his gloves.

"If MS Dhoni and BCCI convince us that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request," an ICC source said.

Earlier, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his glove during India's first World Cup match against South Africa on June 5. The former India skipper was spotted sporting the Army insignia, which was clearly seen while he stumped Andile Phehlukwayo. The regimental dagger is the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

ICC on Thursday asked BCCI to get the insignia of one of the Indian Army units removed from the wicket-keeping gloves of Dhoni.

"We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications said.

ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match. (ANI)