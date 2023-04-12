ICC reveals Women's Player of the Month for March 2023

Dubai [UAE], April 12 (ANI): Henriette Ishimwe, the young Rwanda all-rounder, has beaten strong competition from PNG duo Sibona Jimmy and Ravini Oa to be named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for March 2023.

Still just 19 years of age, Ishimwe has already played close to 50 T20Is for Rwanda and once again gave a glimpse of her all-round prowess during March.

Ishimwe started the cricket-federation">Nigeria Cricket Federation Women's International Twenty20 Tournament in great form with a fantastic display with bat and ball against Ghana. After a quickfire 22-ball 32 with the bat, she produced magical figures of 4/4 to reduce Ghana to just 41.



The teenager managed to better her performance against Cameroon with a 33-ball 43 and followed it up with her maiden T20I five-wicket haul and her best bowling figures (5/6) in the shortest format.

She said it was a great thrill to win the coveted award, and paid special tribute to all the coaches she has had throughout her career.

"I am humbled and honoured to win this award for my performances in the last month," Ishimwe said as quoted by ICC.

"I owe this award to the many people who have supported me throughout my journey in cricket. To my coaches, who have invested countless hours into my training and development, to my teammates, who have been my source of inspiration and motivation, and to my family and friends, who have always stood by me, and above all, the almighty God, who has made all this possible.

"I look forward to continuing to contribute to the world of cricket and win more matches for my country," Ishimwe added. (ANI)

