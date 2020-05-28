ICC says reports regarding postponement of World Cup are 'inaccurate'

Dubai [UAE], May 27 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed that the reports regarding the postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 are 'inaccurate'.

The ICC board met on Tuesday to discuss the process for electing the next Chair. The cricket governing body said no final decision was taken regarding the election process while clearing the air the premier tournament.

"No final decision was taken regarding the election process and the subject will be discussed further at the next ICC Board meeting on Thursday. The existing Chair confirmed he was not seeking any extension to his term but would support the Board to ensure a smooth transition," ICC said in a statement.

"Additionally, reports of a postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus," it added.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia. However, sports have taken a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic as many of the events around the world have either been postponed or cancelled due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

