ICC suspends Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

ICC's chairman Shashank Manohar said that what happened in Zimbabwe is a 'serious breach' of the ICC Constitution.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," ICC quoted Manohar as saying.

Apart from this, there were many decisions made during the ICC Annual Conference like concussion replacements will be introduced following successful trials in domestic cricket. The rule will be included in ICC playing conditions from August 1 this year.

Moreover, the punishment for slow over-rate has been changed. According to new decision, not only the captain but the players will also be held equally responsible and be fined at the same level as the captain. (ANI)

