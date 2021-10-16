ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai [India], October 16 (ANI): T20 extravaganza takes center-stage as another edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup dawns over the horizon. Cricket fans across the country would be thrilled to know that for the very first time in the history of ICC tournaments, all the warm-up matches are being produced and will be made available to them. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams along with the main event matches which are slated to start from October 17.

These warm-up matches promise to be a 'battle before the battle', a precursor for the fans, promising action-packed cricket and anticipation ahead of the Super 12 stage. The warm-up fixtures amongst top 8 teams will be played over 2 days, i.e. October 18 and 20.



Cricket fans can enjoy the non-India warm-up matches on Disney+ Hotstar and Team India's warm-up games against England and Australia on October 18 at 7.30 PM IST and October 20 at 3:30 PM IST respectively will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.

"ICC Men's T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of international T20 cricket and in an industry first we will exclusively stream all the warm-up matches of ICC Men's T20 World Cup on our platform. In line with our strategy, Disney+ Hotstar continues to strengthen itself as the preferred digital destination for all the sporting action, constantly offering newer engagement opportunities to fulfill the growing appetite of the sports fanatics in India," said Sunil Rayan, President and Head, Disney+ Hotstar India.

Post warm-up matches, India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on October 24th. The ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway on Sunday, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. (ANI)

