ICC T20I Player Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to No. 9 position

Dubai [UAE], October 26 (ANI): Former India skipper Virat Kohli climbed 5 positions to reach number 9 position in the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings, after his heroics against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs to guide Men in Blue to a memorable final-ball victory over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday and that knock has catapulted the 'Chasemaster' back inside the top 10 for batters.

The 33-year-old's knock was decorated with six fours and four giant sixes during his glorious 53-ball stay at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), and he duly cruised up five spots to ninth on the latest set of player rankings that were released by the ICC on Wednesday.



Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan remains on top of the batter list, but there is a new challenger to the top spot as New Zealand opener Devon Conway rises three places to second following his unbeaten 92 against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Conway hammered the Australian attack to all parts of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during his 58-ball innings as he and Finn Allen (42 off 16) combined to put the reigning T20 World Cup champions on the back foot in the first match of the Super 12s on Saturday.

The innings see Conway jump past India's Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and South Africa veteran Aiden Markram and within striking space to challenge Rizwan for the top spot at a career-high rating of 831 rating points.

Allen too is on the move, with his swashbuckling innings against Australia helping him enhance a whopping 17 places to equal 13th overall on the list for batters. (ANI)

