ICC Test ranking: Steve Smith dethrones Kohli to reach top spot

Dubai [UAE], Feb 26 (ANI): Australia's batsman Steve Smith dethroned Virat Kohli to reach the top spot in the International Cricket Council's latest released Test ranking on Wednesday.

This is the eighth time that Smith has reached the top spot in Test rankings after first occupying the top position in June 2015.

The 30-year-old Smith currently has 911 points while Indian skipper Kohli is placed on the second position with 906 points.

Kohli managed to garner only 21 runs in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. India suffered a 10 wickets loss at the hands of BlackCaps.

Kane Williamson moved one position and reached third place in the Test ranking.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has risen five places to return to the top 20 after his double-century in Mirpur while captain Mominul Haque has moved up five places to 39th after a score of 132.

New Zealand's Tim Southee and Trent Boult also made gains in the ICC's Test bowlers ranking. Southee has advanced eight spots to take the sixth position, which is his highest since a career-best fifth place in June 2014 while Boult has moved up four slots to take a joint-13th position.

Australia' fast bowler Pat Cummins retained the top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings. (ANI)

