ICC thanks Cricket Australia for successful hosting of T20 World Cup 2022

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has thanked Cricket Australia for the successful hosting of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

It has been one of the most competitive Men's T20 World Cups ever and saw England win the ultimate prize in T20 cricket for the second time, after defeating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The event was delivered across seven host cities Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney with 16 teams battling it out to be crowned T20 World Cup champions.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said in a statement by sport's global governing body: "We are delighted with the delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. It was a fast-paced and high-energy event, with entertaining and competitive cricket on show."

"I would like to thank Cricket Australia and the Local Organising Committee for their commitment and dedication in delivering the postponed event, across seven wonderful venues. Thank you must go to the Match Officials and to the ICC staff for delivering a world-class global cricket event."

"Finally, congratulations to England for winning their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title," he concluded.



Coming to the final of the T20 WC against Pakistan, asked to bat first by England, Pakistan closed their innings at 137/8. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored the bulk of Pakistan's sub-par total.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England while legspinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got crucial wickets to dent Pakistan's progress. Ben Stokes, who scored a match-winning, unbeaten 52, also claimed a wicket.

Chasing 138, England were reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second world title.

Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Md. Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan picked one wicket each. While Stokes took England over the line with a dazzling knock, it was Curran who clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his dream spell in the final.

Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). (ANI)

