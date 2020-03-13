ICC to hold its meeting scheduled for Dubai via video-conference amid coronavirus outbreak

Dubai [UAE], Mar 13 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed that the body would be holding its meeting scheduled for late March in Dubai through conference call amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

While the full meetings will be rescheduled for early May this year.

"The board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May," the ICC said in an official statement.

"This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority," it added.

It has already been revealed that two international cricket series (India-South Africa, Australia-New Zealand) will be played behind closed doors amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, Australia women's cricket team's tour to South Africa has been suspended until further notice.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide.

More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and 68,000 recovered.

About 600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom with eight fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

On Wednesday, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterised as a pandemic. (ANI)

