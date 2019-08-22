International Cricket Council (ICC) logo
International Cricket Council (ICC) logo

ICC to live stream Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier matches for first time ever

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:05 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 22 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that ten Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 matches will be live-streamed for the first time ever.
The decision comes as part of the ICC's ongoing commitment to deliver greater coverage of women's cricket and showcasing the game to more people across the world.
The six-camera live-stream will cover all tournament games at Forfarshire Cricket Club including the two semi-finals and the final.
The live-stream will be available on ICC's digital platforms and will be complemented by short-form video highlights from all other matches via the same platforms, marking the most comprehensively covered Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.
Speaking on the coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Aarti Dabas, Head of Media Rights, Broadcast and Digital, said: "For the first time ever we are live streaming ten matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, this a huge step forward in our ambition to creating more exposure and role models for women's cricket and getting the game to more fans across the world ahead of Australia 2020."
"With two places at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at stake, the ICC is providing significant coverage leading into the next World Cup to grow the reach and engagement of women's cricket. Whether it be via live stream, video highlights, live scores, news or analysis across our platforms, we are giving fans an opportunity to engage further and we are continuing to build on the momentum from the 2018 ICC Women's World T20," she added.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier matches to be live-streamed:
Bangladesh v PNG- August 31
Scotland v USA- August 31
Thailand v Namibia- September 1
Ireland v Netherlands- September 1
Ireland v Thailand- September 3
Scotland v Bangladesh- September 3
A1 v B2 - September 5
B1 v A2 - September 5
3rd v 4th Place Play-Off- September 7
The final of the tournament will be played on September 7. (ANI)

