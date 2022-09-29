ICC to release next ITT for media rights in USA, Canada, Caribbean and Australia markets

Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the release of its next Invitation To Tender (ITT) for media rights for the USA, Australia, Caribbean and Canada markets.

The announcement was made on Wednesday. Following the successful conclusion of the Indian market media rights tender, the ICC is starting the next phase of its media sales process across targeted markets, including the USA.

The packages will replicate the recently concluded India ITT in terms of men's and women's rights being sold separately, and prospective partners can bid for the events taking place from 2024, including 16 Men's events (over 8 years) and six Women's events (over 4 years).



However, unlike in India, these packages will be for combined TV and digital rights, with no standalone TV and digital packages being offered. Interested parties must submit a bid for the first four years of men's events. However, they also have the option of bidding for an eight-year partnership.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement: "ICC events consistently attract huge audiences, and we saw from the media rights sales process in India that this drives significant interest from broadcasters. We look forward to seeing competitive bidding in the established cricket broadcast markets of the USA, Australia, the Caribbean and Canada, enabling passionate fans to follow the game globally."

"The USA is one of the ICC's targeted growth markets, and with 30 million cricket fans already enjoying the sport there, a World Cup scheduled to be co-hosted in that country in 2024 and our exciting ambition for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games, there could not be a better time for cricket to find a broadcast partner to help grow the game across the region."

Earlier in August, the International Cricket Council confirmed Disney Star will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years having won the TV and digital rights to both men's and women's global events through to the end of 2027.

Disney Star won following a single-round sealed bid process which has yielded a significant uplift to the rights fee from the previous cycle continuing the impressive growth and reach of cricket. (ANI)

