ICC to review FTP program till 2023 due to coronavirus crisis

Dubai [UAE], April 23 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call agreed that the disrupted FTP program would need to be collectively reviewed till 2023 with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket that has been postponed due to COVID-19 as possible.

Members came together to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport. During the call, the CEOs of the 12 Full Members and three Associate representatives confirmed their full commitment to work in partnership to address the challenges the sport will face in the coming weeks and months. The meeting heard updates from all attendees regarding the current situation in their own countries.

The CEC was updated on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021. Planning for both events as currently scheduled is ongoing.

Discussions and decisions on this and the future of both the World Test Championship and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League will be held at a later date when there is a greater understanding of the impact of the cricket that has been lost on the competitions.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "I am grateful to my fellow CEOs for their clear commitment to a unified approach to steering cricket through this pandemic. We will work in partnership for the best outcomes for the sport in relation to both ICC events and bilateral cricket."

"We agreed on the importance of taking well informed, responsible decisions in relation to the resumption of international cricket. The complexities involved in being able to stage ICC global events are extensive to ensure we protect the health and safety of everyone involved and they will be carefully considered before any decisions are arrived at in the best interests of the game," he added.

Chair of the ICC Medical Committee, Dr Peter Harcourt provided a general medical update to the meeting.

"The situation is rapidly evolving and full of significant risk as there is still a lot to learn about COVID-19 which can make decision making difficult. The ICC Medical Committee is working with Member medical representatives to build a comprehensive picture of the issues cricket is facing," he said.

"Our next step is to create a roadmap for the resumption of international cricket which will include criteria for decision making and a checklist for what needs to happen. This will consider everything from player preparation to government restrictions and advisories and bio-bubbles," he added. (ANI)

