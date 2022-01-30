ICC U19 WC: Earthquake felt at Ireland-Zimbabwe match

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], January 30 (ANI): An earthquake was felt during the U19 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Ireland here at the Queen's Park Oval.

An earthquake off the coast of Port of Spain had sent mild tremors at the stadium while Zimbabwe was batting against Ireland at the ongoing tournament, reported ESPNcricinfo.

It did not impact the play but the commentators did talk about the tremors they experienced during the live broadcast.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys was bowling the fifth ball of the sixth over to Brian Bennett and it was then that the front-on camera showed the surroundings shaking furiously.

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets to seal their path through to the Plate Final, where they will face the United Arab Emirates.

Jack Dickson and Tim Tector put on a batting masterclass with a 159-run partnership and Muzamil Sherzad took five wickets as Ireland comfortably beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets to reach the Plate Final.



Zimbabwe won the toss in Port of Spain and elected to bat but they made a slow start, with Matthew Welch run out for a nine-ball duck and captain Emmanuel Bawa trapped lbw by Matthew Humphreys for four.

Steven Saul (24) and Brian Bennett (37) put on 52 for the third wicket before Saul was clean bowled by Humphrey, while Bennett became the first of Sherzad's victims eight overs later.

David Bennett hit three boundaries in his 35 but he had little support down the order, as Zimbabwe were eventually dismissed for 166 in 48.4 overs.

Sherzad was the pick of the Ireland bowlers, taking his tournament wicket tally to 13 with five for 20.

Zimbabwe made an equally strong start with the ball, as Mcgini Dube had Nathan McGuire caught in just the third over for six.

Joshua Cox then followed McGuire back to the pavilion as he was trapped lbw by Tendekai Mataranyika for a duck but Ireland quickly settled down.

But Dickson and skipper Tector quickly developed a partnership and they went on to see Ireland over the line, with Dickson finishing 78 not out and Tector 76 not out in an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 159. (ANI)

