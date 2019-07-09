Australia's pacer Megan Schutt
Australia's pacer Megan Schutt

ICC Women's ODI bowling rankings: Megan Schutt claims top spot

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:22 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 8 (ANI): After white-washing England in the ODIs of the ongoing Women's Ashes, Australians have seen a vast improvement in their ICC Women's rankings. Pacer Megan Schutt has risen to the top spot in the latest rankings released on Monday.
Schutt claimed five-wickets in the three-match ODI series, but the pacer was very economical in her spells and as a result, she has achieved a career-best rating of 762 points.
Aussie spinner Jess Jonassen has maintained her second place, and has achieved a career-best rating of 749 points. India's pacer Jhulan Goswami has been pushed down to the third spot.
Ellyse Perry recorded her career-best figures of 7/22 in the final ODI of the series and as a result, she has risen four spots to achieve the fourth position in the rankings. England's Sophie Ecclestone has risen to the 16th spot with her career-best rating of 567 points.
In the batting rankings, India's Smriti Mandhana is held on to her pole position. Australia's wicket-keeper batswoman Alyssa Healy gained her career-best rating of 703 points, and as a result, she has risen seven places to take the seventh position.
Australia's all-rounder Perry has dropped to the third position in the batting rankings whereas England batswoman Tammy Beaumont climbed two places to the fourth position as she registered a century in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia.
England skipper Heather Knight has dropped eight places and she now sits at the 15th position.
Perry is on the top spot of the ICC ODI allrounder rankings.
In the team rankings, Australia is on the top spot with 144 points whereas England is on the second position with 122 points.
India is on the third spot in the ICC Women's team rankings. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:09 IST

