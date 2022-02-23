ICC Women's World Cup: 'Best balanced' squad selected, says West Indies coach Walsh

St John's [Antigua], February 22 (ANI): With the West Indies Women's 15-member squad selected for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, head coach Courtney Walsh believes they have the best combination possible to compete in the pinnacle cricket event.

Stafanie Taylor will lead the squad, with off-spinner Anisa Mohammed as vice-captain for her fifth Cricket World Cup. The squad includes several exciting young players who will be competing at the marquee event for the first time.

"We wanted the complete package with regards to batting, bowling, and fielding. The 18 players that we have here is what we as the selectors thought was the best balanced 18, we could take. We have adequate back-up should there be any injuries," Walsh said.

The fast bowling legend highlighted the significance of the recent four-match One-Day International Series in South Africa for the team's preparations heading into New Zealand.

He added: "It was good seeing some of the girls play really competitive cricket. The confidence that the ladies would have gotten from some of their performances is vital coming into a World Cup, so it was very pleasing to me as a coach. Also, we had a chance to have a closer look at players, how they performed under pressure and in various roles that we assigned them."



The individual performances during the South Africa series indicate that the team is "heading in the right direction" according to Walsh.

Anisa Mohammed will be participating in her fifth Women's Cricket World Cup, while captain Stafanie Taylor will be in her fourth. The two players along with veterans Shemaine Campbelle and Deandra Dottin make up the experienced core of the team.

The inclusion of two uncapped players in the reserves, Kaysia Schultz and Jannellia Glasgow is an indication that with one eye on capitalizing on the current experienced players to win titles, Walsh and the selection panel has the other eye on succession planning for the future of the West Indies Women's team.

The West Indies Women will open their title chase against host country New Zealand on March 4 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Their seventh and final match of the group stage is against South Africa on March 24 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The semi-final one will be played on March 30 at Basin Reserve in Wellington with semi-final 2 on March 31 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The final will be played on April 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

West Indies World Cup squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, and Rashada Williams. (ANI)

