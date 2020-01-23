ICC's CEO Manu Sawhney winds up positive meeting with PCB
ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:00 IST
<p>Lahore [Pakistan], Jan 23 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=International Cricket Council">International Cricket Council</a> (<a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a>) Chief Executive Officer <a href="/search?query=Manu Sawhney">Manu Sawhney</a> wound up positive and constructive meetings on his two-day tour to Pakistan.<br />The meetings were held in Lahore and Islamabad.<br />Pakistan Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mrs. Fahmida Mirza met <a href="/search?query=PCB">PCB</a> Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan, which were accompanied by CEO Sawhney and <a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a> General Manager - Commercial, Campbell Jamieson.<br />They received a presentation from the <a href="/search?query=PCB">PCB</a> team at the National Cricket Academy.<br />Sawhney's visit was part of the <a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a>'s initiative to meet all Members and brief them on the process to be adopted for the allocation of <a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a> Events in the 2023-2031 cycle comprising eight men's events, eight women's events, four men's U19 events and four Women's U19 events.<br />Washim Khan said that the meeting was very fruitful and discussions over allocation of <a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a> Events in the 2023-2031were held.<br />"We had positive, constructive and wide-ranging meetings with the <a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a> in relation to the 2023-2031 event cycle. As part of our vision, we want to push on and host a number of <a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a> global events during the next rights cycle," Khan said in a statement.<br />Khan said <a href="/search?query=Pakistan Cricket Board">Pakistan Cricket Board</a> is willing to host <a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a> events for the upcoming events cycle.<br />"We now have a clearer idea of what will be required from us and so we will now go away from this meeting and think through our strategy for approaching the bid process. We are determined and keen to host <a href="/search?query=ICC">ICC</a> Events in the next events cycle and understand this will not be a straightforward project. We will require a lot of support from the government as well all stakeholders," he said. (ANI)<br /></p>