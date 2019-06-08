ICC's statement to BCCI clarifies matter: Manu Sawhney on 'Balidan badge' row

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Friday refused to comment further on the 'Balidan badge' row, stating that the cricket governing body's statement to BCCI 'clarifies the matter'.

Sawhney's comments come after the ICC turned down BCCI's request to allow Indian wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni, to continue wearing the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves.

"We have given the statement to BCCI and that clarifies the matter," Sawhney told ANI when asked about the ongoing controversy.

While turning down BCCI's request to allow Dhoni to sport the 'Balidan badge', ICC had said in a statement, "The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves."

The ICC had said that if Dhoni and BCCI manage to convince them that the 'Balidan badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, it may consider allowing him to continue wearing it on his gloves.

"If MS Dhoni and BCCI convince us that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request," an ICC source had said.

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was seen wearing the glove during India's first World Cup match against South Africa on June 5.

The glove containing the Army insignia gained attention after Dhoni was seen sporting it while stumping Andile Phehlukwayo.

The regimental dagger is the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

Taking cognisance, the ICC had on Thursday asked BCCI to get the insignia of one of the Indian Army units removed from Dhoni's wicket-keeping gloves.

ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.

India will next take on Australia on June 9 at The Oval in London. (ANI)

