I'd definitely play Pattinson at Lord's: David Saker

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia and England fast-bowling coach David Saker feels that James Pattinson is a must for the Australian side during the second Test match against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

Australia will compete against England for the Ashes series, slated to begin from August 1. However, Saker feels that it is the second Test match where Pattinson should be included in the playing XI, due to the venue.

"The one Test venue I'd definitely play Pattinson at is Lord's. If they don't pick him there, I think that's a mistake," Cricket.com.au quoted Saker as saying.

The 53-year-old feels that the 'Big Three' --Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins - are well-suited for the first Test match, to be played in Edgbaston.

"In saying that, if they go with the proven three in the first Test and they play well, I can't see them making a change. But I think it'd be worth it. Edgbaston, as a rule, is a pretty good place to bat ... and the Big Three are pretty good bowlers on flat wickets so I'd go down that line," he said.

Moreover, for the fourth and fifth Test match, to be played at Old Trafford and the Oval respectively, Starc should be the go-to bowler, according to Saker.

"You'd want Starc at Old Trafford and The Oval, most definitely, because they're Australian-like wickets where you might get some reverse swing," Saker said.

Saker also opined that Australia got an edge over the hosts and feels 280-300 runs will be enough, keeping both team's pace attacks in mind.

"Both pace attacks are pretty special so the batting is going to make the difference. If any side can make any sort of runs, 280 or 300, I think they're going to be hard to beat. It'll be a bowler-dominated series. I think the Aussies have got the edge, it's just a matter of getting enough runs," he said.

The first Test match in the Ashes will be played at Edgbaston from August 1. (ANI)

