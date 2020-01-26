I'd rather get a duck and win than a 100 and lose: Finch after defeat

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 26 (ANI): After suffering a defeat, Melbourne Renegades' skipper Aaron Finch, who scored a ton, said he would rather get a duck and win than getting a hundred and lose the match.

"My first 40 balls probably let us down, to be honest. I managed to catch up and strike them OK in my last 28 balls," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

"But I was 40 off 40 so it's probably not good enough to be honest. I'd rather get a duck and win than get a hundred and lose. It's a pretty awful feeling. When you contribute you should have done more. It means nothing, really," he added.

Finch played a knock of 109 runs off 68 balls to help his side post a target of 176 on Saturday. However, Sydney Sixers easily chased the target with the help of Josh Philippe and Steve Smith's half-centuries.

Melbourne Renegades are sitting on the bottom of the Big Bash League table with just four points from 13 games. Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are sitting on the second spot, only behind Melbourne Stars. (ANI)

