If team aspires to be No.1, they must learn to adapt, says Bharat Arun

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday said that if a team wants to be number one in the game, they must adapt themselves according to the wicket.

"To be a good number one team in the world, any conditions that come your way, you got to accept and say these are home conditions," Arun told reporters.

"If you want to be the number team in the world, you got to look at the wickets and adapt your bowling instantaneously to be successful," he added.

On the final day of the first Test, pacer Mohammad Shami scalped five wickets enabling India to register a victory before the tea interval.

"It was a purely magnificent spell by Shami that put us back in the game. Otherwise, I think given the conditions it would have been very very difficult," said Arun.

South Africa scored 431 in the first innings in response to India's 502 runs. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock both smashed a century. However, in the second innings, they were bundled out for 191 runs.

"I thought South Africans batted exceptionally well in the first, but in the second innings they were little hesitant to Shami's kind of bowling," said Arun.

India will now face South Africa in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. (ANI)

