West Indies' Rovman Powell
West Indies' Rovman Powell

If the game had finished, we probably would have won: Rovman Powell

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:42 IST

London [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell feels that they could have managed to pull off a victory in the second T20I against India if the game had finished as they had 'sufficient wickets' in hand.
"I think the wicket was a little bit better. It came onto the bat a little more. It didn't spin as much or it wasn't as slow as yesterday. As a team, I just thought we were an over behind. If the game had finished, we probably would have won or come very close," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Powell as saying.
"I think we had sufficient wickets in hand. We had Kieron Pollard and [Shimron] Hetmyer at the crease, and Carlos Brathwaite and Keemo Paul to come in. I think those are guys that could have brought it to them. I guess in the end India are runaway winners but we don't look at it and say we were far behind," he added.
India set a target of 168 runs but when West Indies' inning was in the 16th over, rain halted the match which brought DLS method into play. West Indies were at 98/4 in the 15.3 when the match was called off.
West Indies lost the three-match T20I series against India after they faced a 22-run (DLS method) defeat in the second T20I.
Although West Indies lost both of their first T20Is, Powell feels that the current India team is beatable if they put out a good performance.
"I wouldn't know what changes will be made [for the third T20I] over maybe a two-day period. But what we will say is that the team that is heading to Guyana, we're looking to put our best foot forward. We think this Indian team is beatable and it's just for us to string together good performances to show people that,"
The third and final T20I between India and West Indies will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:19 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket security delegation to visit Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): A four-member high-powered Sri Lanka Cricket security delegation led by secretary Mohan de Silva will visit Pakistan from August 6 to 9 to inspect and discuss matters related to safety ahead of its cricket team's tour of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:05 IST

Smith says captaincy not on his radar at the moment

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith said that Test captaincy is not on his radar at the moment as he is all focused on scoring runs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:01 IST

Sports Ministry congratulates Vinesh Phogat on winning gold...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday conveyed congratulations to wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning gold medal in women's 53kg category at Poland Open.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:54 IST

Graham Thorpe urges England to 'show character'

Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): England batting coach Graham Thorpe has urged his team to 'show character' after Australia batsmen put their side on a dominating position over the hosts in the first Ashes Test.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:34 IST

Teams won't let Australia win T20 WC at home: Suzie Bates

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates on Monday said the teams that will compete in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will try and not let defending champions Australia win the tournament on its home soil.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:15 IST

A dream come true, says Matthew Wade after scoring century in Ashes

Dubai [UAE], Aug 5 (ANI): Australia batsman Mathew Wade, who scored a brilliant century to give ascendency to his side in the first Ashes Test, said that playing in the Ashes was a 'dream come true' for him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:03 IST

Cricket Australia name national performance squad for India tour

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Monday announced its national performance squad that will work alongside Test legend Glenn McGrath in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 retired

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 has been retired, the cricketing board for Kiwi players announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:04 IST

New Zealand announce Test jersey numbers for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand on Monday announced Test shirt numbers that the players will wear for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:26 IST

200 days to go until India take on Australia in ICC Women's T20...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): With women's cricket growing worldwide, 200 days are left until India take on the defending champions Australia in the curtain-raiser of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Florida T20I: Krunal Pandya credits fast bowlers for win against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): India left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya credited fast bowlers for guiding India to take an unassailable lead 2-0 in the three-match T20Is against the West Indies here at Lauderhill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:59 IST

Florida T20I: All-round India defeat Windies by 22 runs

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 22 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Read More
iocl