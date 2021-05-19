If there's no clarity by Thursday, PSL will be postponed, says PCB

Lahore [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners on Wednesday discussed in a virtual session the operational planning and delivery of the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, which are scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from June 1-20.

Following detailed discussions in which all potential scenarios were reviewed and analysed, it was unanimously agreed to wait until the close of business on Thursday (UAE time) before a final decision on the hosting of the remaining matches is made.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan in an official release said: "In today's online discussion, we updated the team owners that the PCB had been advised that the PSL had received approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE. However, some clarifications on certain exemption requests are still awaited, which are expected at some stage on Thursday."

"The team owners agreed that if we do not receive clarity by Thursday afternoon, then they'll have no other option but to request postponement of the remaining 20 matches. In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with the UAE government and the Emirates Cricket Board as they are equally keen for the event to be held in the UAE," he added.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi government had given its nod to host the remaining fixtures of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the Emirates.

However, it put forward a condition that all the participants need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, reported ESPNcricinfo. This possessed a challenge to the PCB as the teams and broadcast crew involve people from all around the world and each country has its own process of vaccination.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume in June with the final scheduled for June 20. (ANI)